Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€199.00” Price Target for ASML (ASML)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €199.00 ($231.40) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group set a €221.00 ($256.98) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Baader Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €199.13 ($231.54).

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.