Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,089.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,575.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,210.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total value of $2,704,106.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,783,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Pacific Grove Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply