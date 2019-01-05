Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,089.50.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,575.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,210.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total value of $2,704,106.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,783,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Pacific Grove Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.