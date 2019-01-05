Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Shares Down 5.4%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.88 and last traded at $92.55. 2,807,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,079,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain acquired 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,995,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,971,907.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $168,183.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,861,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,202,000 after purchasing an additional 830,047 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

