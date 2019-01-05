Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 2,635,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 61.85%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

