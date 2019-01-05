Sabre Corp (SABR) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $95,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sabre by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,591,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,445,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, VP Jami Kindle sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $227,129.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,188.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $177,094.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,783 shares of company stock worth $779,284. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sabre Corp (SABR) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/sabre-corp-sabr-holdings-raised-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.