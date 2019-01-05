Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barclays cut Sabre Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 288 ($3.76) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of LON:SBRE remained flat at $GBX 266 ($3.48) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 417,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 238 ($3.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 296 ($3.87).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

