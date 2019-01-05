SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAGE. BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.58.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.61. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $240,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

