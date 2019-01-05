Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54,742.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/sandy-spring-bancorp-inc-sasr-stake-boosted-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.