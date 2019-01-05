Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.14.

SASR stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

