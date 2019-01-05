Sanofi SA (SNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Bank of America upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Sanofi from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 361,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $42.82. 1,511,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,479. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

