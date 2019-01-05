Saul Centers (BFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In related news, CFO Scott V. Schneider sold 805 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $43,502.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $507,867.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 36.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

