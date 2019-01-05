SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.90.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America set a $189.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $180.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

SBAC stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 79,908 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $13,781,732.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 133,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,050,960.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 147,717 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $25,430,958.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,887 shares of company stock valued at $88,441,242. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 500,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,467,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 203,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 53,456 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in SBA Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

