Schneider Electric (SU) PT Set at €73.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Societe Generale set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.20 ($88.60).

Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

