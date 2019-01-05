Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (SERE) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on January 25th

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (LON:SERE) declared a dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr stock opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Friday. Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr has a 52-week low of GBX 97.73 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.25 ($1.61).

About Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

