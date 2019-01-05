Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,331,100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,171,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187,444 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,459,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,514 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 31,054,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,220,000.

SCHF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.8678 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Schwab International Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

