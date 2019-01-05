Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 25th

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE:SAIC opened at $63.97 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.96% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/science-applications-international-corp-saic-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-31-on-january-25th.html.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.