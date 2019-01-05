Seagate Technology (STX) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $42.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of STX opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 13,660 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $580,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 128,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $5,279,762.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,519,295 shares of company stock valued at $62,991,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $108,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $136,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $146,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

