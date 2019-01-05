Seagate Technology (STX) Shares Down 6.6%

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $36.52. 4,413,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,943,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $227,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 371,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.84 per share, with a total value of $15,526,238.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,519,295 shares of company stock valued at $62,991,691 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

