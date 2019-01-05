Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of ST opened at $44.35 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

