Servicesource International (SREV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

SREV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered Servicesource International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicesource International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Servicesource International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Servicesource International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Servicesource International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

SREV stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.86. Servicesource International has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.98 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,765,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after acquiring an additional 478,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,444,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,519,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,734,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 431,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in November 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.