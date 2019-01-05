Sesen Bio (SESN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sesen Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.79. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $5,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $2,611,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $2,531,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,804,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,518,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 454,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

