Shake Shack (SHAK) Shares Up 5.6%

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.28. 685,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 600,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 33,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $1,932,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $1,055,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,621.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,836 shares of company stock valued at $15,737,136. 30.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 28.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 638,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 28.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 638,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 51.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 345.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

