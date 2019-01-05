Shanghai Industrial (SGHIY) and Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Financial Contrast

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shanghai Industrial and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 9.20% 4.41% 1.72%

Volatility and Risk

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Armada Hoffler Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.79 billion 0.59 $404.20 million N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $302.77 million 2.31 $21.04 million $0.99 14.21

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Shanghai Industrial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for cigarette packaging, wine packaging, and high-end molded fiber products. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited also issues convertible bonds. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in its stabilized portfolio. The Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

