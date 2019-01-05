Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG)’s share price was up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.23 ($0.04). Approximately 1,431,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 654,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

In other Shearwater Group news, insider Phil Higgins acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($98,000.78).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shearwater Group (SWG) Trading Up 9.3%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/shearwater-group-swg-trading-up-9-3.html.

About Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

