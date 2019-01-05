Shopify Inc (SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.13 Million

Analysts predict that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $327.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.96 million to $339.00 million. Shopify posted sales of $222.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $190.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $185.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Shares of SHOP traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,533. Shopify has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $176.60. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Shopify by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shopify by 643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

