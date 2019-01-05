Short Interest in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Decreases By 43.7%

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 878,588 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 1,560,685 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

REXR opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $50,467.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,095.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Decreases By 43.7%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/short-interest-in-rexford-industrial-realty-inc-rexr-decreases-by-43-7.html.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.