Short Interest in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) Decreases By 57.9%

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 412,235 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 980,070 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of KIE opened at $28.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,968,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 677,500 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,938,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 563.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 90,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) Decreases By 57.9%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/short-interest-in-spdr-sp-insurance-etf-kie-decreases-by-57-9.html.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.