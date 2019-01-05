Short Interest in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Decreases By 80.4%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 102,514 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the November 30th total of 522,327 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,358,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $78.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $90.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.7388 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/short-interest-in-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym-decreases-by-80-4.html.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.