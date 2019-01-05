Short Interest in Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) Rises By 41.7%

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,701,719 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 2,612,287 shares. Currently, 25.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,059,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $19,663,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,809,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,966 shares of company stock worth $39,959,388.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $15.30 on Friday. Yeti has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.16 million. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

