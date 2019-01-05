Sidoti Upgrades Hillenbrand (HI) to “Buy”

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSE HI opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,051,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,519,000 after acquiring an additional 224,967 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,051,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,519,000 after acquiring an additional 224,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,105,000 after acquiring an additional 61,931 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

