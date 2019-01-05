Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow bought 1,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,829 shares in the company, valued at $880,071.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,170,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 289,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 289,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,126,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,381,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.15. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

