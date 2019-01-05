Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

SPG stock opened at $167.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $145.78 and a one year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $136,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $154,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

