Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings. Smart & Final Stores reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smart & Final Stores.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Smart & Final Stores’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE SFS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. 309,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,767. Smart & Final Stores has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $360.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $138,894.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,788.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart & Final Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 135,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 1,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 492,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 80,229 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

