SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $403,765.00 and $6.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015992 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

