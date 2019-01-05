Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC) Receives C$68.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

SNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$67.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$73.50 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

TSE SNC opened at C$46.56 on Monday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$43.73 and a 12-month high of C$61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 3.05999985409795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

