Solar Capital (SLRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Get Solar Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLRC. ValuEngine downgraded Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Solar Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Solar Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $810.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 48.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.23%.

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $101,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Solar Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Solar Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Solar Capital by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Solar Capital by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.