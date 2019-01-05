Solid Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 877 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 650% compared to the average daily volume of 117 call options.

In related news, insider Jorge Armando Quiroz sold 40,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,253,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $277,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,763 over the last quarter.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 47.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $54.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/solid-biosciences-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-sldb.html.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.