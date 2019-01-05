Soma (SCT) One Day Volume Tops $74,203.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Soma token can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. Soma has a total market capitalization of $353,181.00 and $74,203.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Soma has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007735 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020259 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00238475 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000967 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Soma

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,351,176 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

