South Jersey Industries (SJI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SJI has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Capital lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Renna purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $99,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Walter M. Higgins purchased 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $137,334.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 37,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,424.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,436 shares of company stock valued at $347,974. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $4,043,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.