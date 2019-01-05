Southern Copper (SCCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.02

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 68800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $32.12 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Santander downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 357,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

