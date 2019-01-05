Spartan Motors (SPAR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.34. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Spartan Motors news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,916.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,938.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 89,000 shares of company stock worth $658,380 over the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 40.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

