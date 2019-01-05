SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.84. 1,444,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,257,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0253 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 739.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 309,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilks Brothers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 308,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

