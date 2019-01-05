SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

XSD opened at $63.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

