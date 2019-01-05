Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of ($2.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.

NYSE:SPB traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 115.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,759,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,909,000 after buying an additional 2,017,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 115.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,759,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,909,000 after buying an additional 2,017,489 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 171.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after buying an additional 1,296,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $84,265,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

