Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,962.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 263,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 374,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 694,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,349. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

