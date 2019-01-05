Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPR opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

