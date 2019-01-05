Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, insider Jon Barker bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $26,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,797.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,240. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.19. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 43.04%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

