SPX (SPXC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SPXC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on SPX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.32.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). SPX had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $488,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPX by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.