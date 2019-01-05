Square, Inc. (SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey Sells 103,035 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $5,552,556.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 26th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $5,313,514.95.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $6,296,468.85.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $6,585,997.20.

On Thursday, December 6th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $6,263,497.65.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $6,820,917.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $6,418,050.15.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $7,368,032.85.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $8,202,616.35.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $7,395,852.30.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $7,571,011.80.

SQ stock traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,201,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,899,922. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.80, a PEG ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 3.77. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Square from $92.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

