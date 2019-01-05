Square (SQ) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $49.26, but opened at $52.42. Square shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 20638796 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $145,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,708 shares in the company, valued at $9,456,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $146,964.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,442.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,620,097 shares of company stock valued at $178,335,514 over the last 90 days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -581.80, a PEG ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 3.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Square by 75.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 87.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 721,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Square by 201.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 702,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Square by 85.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 668,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $37,977,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

